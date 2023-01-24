Bruins Daily: DeBrusk, Pastrnak Updates; Senators Scouting Kings

Are the Boston Bruins and superstar winger David Pastrnak closing in on a new contract extension?

That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are reportedly ‘getting closer’ on agreeing to a new contract extension with superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Jake DeBrusk (hand, lower-body injury), may have skated on Monday but that doesn’t mean that the Boston Bruins will rush him back from injury.

With DeBrusk and center Tomas Nosek out of the lineup, the Boston Bruins have been giving some of their top prospects time on their NHL lineup. On Monday, forward Marc McLaughlin became the latest Providence Bruins player to get called up to the show this season.

The Boston Bruins are not just getting offense from their blue line recently, but they’re getting offense of the finesse variety as well. Example A would be the goals Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm scored this past Sunday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders have now lost five straight games. Could head coach Lane Lambert already be in trouble?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers will get a high draft pick at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft but it likely won’t be Connor Bedard.

WSH: The Washington Capitals will be without forward T.J. Oshie and could be without captain Alex Ovechkin as well when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

FLA: Last season, the Florida Panthers were the comeback Cats but not so much this season.

DET: Could Filip Zadina be returning to the lineup for the Detroit Red Wings soon?

COL: Is reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar closer to returning to the Colorado Avalanche lineup/

VGK: So what Vegas Golden Knights player has been visited by the tooth fairy the most?

LAK: Could the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators be hooking up on the NHL trade market soon

