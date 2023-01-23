Bruins Daily: Blue Line Offense; Horvat Extension Cost; Tocchet

The Boston Bruins keep rolling from the backend, and what would it take to extend Bo Horvat if the Bruins acquire him on the NHL trade market?

That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored and the Boston Bruins continued to get offense from the backend as they shut out the San Jose Sharks 4-0 at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Speaking of McAvoy, was his goal celly on Sunday night not reminiscent of one PK Subban’s trademark celly?

A little PK Subban celly from McAvoy here? https://t.co/7Es6Bl1g52 — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) January 23, 2023

*blesses your timeline with PK Subban celly* pic.twitter.com/paObexIsdh — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) November 22, 2016

Thankfully Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was able to play Sunday night after blocking a shot in the 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

So if the Boston Bruins were to acquire Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market, what would it take to make sure he’s not just a playoff rental?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner, gives the latest on the New York Islanders injury front.

PHI: Former Philadelphia Flyers star Rick Tocchet was named as the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

PGH: So who was to blame for the Pittsburgh Penguins losing 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday?

WSH: Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie didn’t hold back after the latest loss for the Capitals.

FLA: Florida Panthers and former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight is set to return to the Panthers lineup.

DET: Are the Detroit Red Wings following the rebuild blueprints that led to success for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning?

COL: With all due respect to our new Colorado Hockey Now scribe Evan Rawal, the Colorado Avalanche do not have the best goaltending dual in the NHL. That tag would go to the Boston Bruins and it’s not even close!

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights took a step back in Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night and just can’t seem to find any traction.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings narrowly avoided being beaten by the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Canada Hockey Now