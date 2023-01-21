Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks

The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek Forbort has been sniping this season!

Speaking Boston Bruins defensemen, Connor Clifton is having a career year in a contract year.

National Hockey Now

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers rookie goalie Sam Ersson was a victim of the numbers game.

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was a brick wall in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

NYI: New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal is struggling and that means it could be a good time for general manager Lou Lamoriello to strike early on the NHL trade market.

WSH: Former Washington Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau is getting a raw deal in Vancouver. Canucks team President Jim Rutherford should be ashamed of himself for the way things have been handled with his team’s coaching situation.

FLA: So when will Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight be back between the pipes in the NHL?

DET: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t expected to be out long-term with his latest injury. …at least that’s what the science says.

COL: Count the Colorado Avalanche as being in on the Bo Horvat NHL trade sweepstakes.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson is having an historic season.

LAK: Is Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley finally coming back down to earth.

