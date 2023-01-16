Talking Points: Boston Bruins Rout Flyers On Krejci’s Day

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 6-0 blowout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon at TD Garden during David Krejci’s 1000th NHL game for the Black and Gold.

GOLD STAR: It’s got to be the man of the hour, David Krejci. The playmaking center was recognized with a standing ovation for playing in his 1000th NHL game after taking the very first shift as the starter and played like it was that exact kind of big game for him afterward. Krejci finished with three assists and a plus-3 while getting helpers on all the early Bruins goals and then stayed involved as it felt like his Bruins teammates were trying to get him a goal late in the blowout victory. It didn’t happen, but it’s almost more appropriate that Krejci was setting things up rather than scoring on an afternoon that was all about his stellar NHL career. Still, I want to see the slowed down tape of this second period goal as I still think this Pavel Zacha pass went off Krejci’s knee and into the net.

Make it a pair for Pavel. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gpdnIuZBeo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

Either way it was a signature performance from one of the most underrated star players in Boston sports history.

BLACK EYE: Invisible performance from Flyers top pair defenseman Ivan Provorov. Zero shots on net, zero hits and he got completely outworked by Brad Marchand on a loose puck rebound in the second period when things started to get out of reach for Philly. It’s easy to see why there is discontent within the Flyers fandom about the lacking player that he’s turned into after he was a high first round pick in the loaded 2015 NHL Draft that’s produced so many stud hockey players. Games like Monday afternoon are exactly why he hasn’t developed into the player everybody expected him to, even if other players like Joel Farabee were 100 percent passengers for the Flyers as well.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins just never took their foot off the gas pedal in Monday afternoon’s game. Certainly there was no emotional or energy letdown after Saturday night’s massive victory over the Maple Leafs and instead they jumped all over the Flyers with two goals from David Krejci’s line on a day that was all about him. The second goal had to be a backbreaker for the Flyers as Krejci served up a perfect feed to Pavel Zacha for a one-timer that he put every ounce of his body into before scoring. After that the Bruins outshot the Flyers 11-7 in the second period and forced the Flyers to switch goaltenders midway through the period as they continued their onslaught.

BY THE NUMBERS: 8-0-2 – the home record for Jeremy Swayman as he continues to string together excellent games between the pipes at TD Garden.

HONORABLE MENTION: Pavel Zacha has been criticized at times for the lack of high-end goal-scoring along with everything else he’s bringing to the table for the Boston Bruins. But he answered that and then some on Monday with a pair of goals that included a complete rocket one-timer off a David Krejci pass that gave Boston a commanding two-goal lead early in the game. Zacha finished with two goals and three points along with a plus-3 rating in 15:27 of ice time as the “Czech Mate” line dominated in the win. The key stat was four shots on net as Zacha was firing pucks exactly like the Boston Bruins coaching staff is preaching him to do when he’s in scoring positions.

Pavel Zacha got all of this one, falling to the ice after launching this one time 🚀 off a David Krejci dish. 2-0 Bruins pic.twitter.com/kRnPIXa1ua — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 16, 2023

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Krejci has the ability to make anybody better. That’s what elite players do. They make everybody want to play with them.” –Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on David Krejci after his 1000th NHL game.