Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win

BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden.

After a heated exchange between Travis Konecny and Nick Foligno along the sideboards nearly led to a fight, the 35-year-old Bruins forward wasn’t happy when he was called for a matching minor penalty coming out of the fracas.

Such a fun interaction between Nick Foligno and Travis Konecny pic.twitter.com/G8dkDrJXx5 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 16, 2023

As referee Brandon Schrader announced the respective roughing and cross-checking penalties for Konecny and Foligno, the veteran forward can be overheard on Schrader’s hot microphone wondering why he wasn’t given the benefit of the doubt after holding back from pounding the Flyers skill forward.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Konecny does have seven NHL fights on his resume, but he’d be punching up in weight class if Foligno had opted to start throwing punches. That seemed to be the message an exasperated Foligno was getting across when he said “So you’re telling me I should just go pound his [expletive] face in?” while laying into Schrader for a good 30 seconds before settling into the penalty box for two minutes.

After the game, Foligno had already heard about the incident by the time reporters made it into the victorious Bruins dressing room where Foligno, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Linus Ullmark and others had their kids running around playing together. Let’s just say he was calling for Old School-style earmuffs for his youngest son while clearly having a laugh about it after Monday afternoon’s blowout victory over the Flyers.

A smiling Nick Foligno after the game: “I heard I had a hot mic moment today” He then turned to his little boy by his side passing thru the room and said “you are not allowed to watch any of that!” 🤣pic.twitter.com/rsRxkXu2LO — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 16, 2023

It’s been an active few days for Nick Foligno, who also dropped the gloves with Wayne Simmonds on Saturday night in an epic statement bout during a Boston Bruins/Toronto Maple Leafs game that absolutely lived up to the hype. Foligno was lauded for the emotion and energy he’s bringing to the table for the B’s right now as they are clearly getting a second win in the middle of a long regular season where they’re running away from everybody else.

“I think it was a perfect example to get us going, to give us some energy, get our legs into it,” said Bergeron. “When you see a guy like that that’s been around for a long time that plays for the crest but also for his teammates, and to step up like that, it goes a long way. We talked about the energy in the building at the start of the game. It’s a statement, and it makes a big difference. It definitely got the energy going for us. I’m sure for both sides, but for us, for sure.”