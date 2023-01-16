Game 43: Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (33-5-4, 70 pts) vs Philadelphia Flyers (18-18-7, 43 pts)

TIME: 1 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, NBCSP, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-286), Flyers (+225)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-115), Flyers +1.5 (-106)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-114), UNDER 6 (-106)

Boston Bruins Notes

-Today marks the 1,000th game of the illustrious career of veteran Boston Bruins center David Krejci. Congrats to the always classy #46.

-After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, the big guns showed up for the Boston Bruins on Saturday in a thrilling 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Pastrnak scored his 33rd goal of the season and captain Patrice Bergeron lit the lamp as well. Brad Marchand also chipped in with an assist and had four shots on net.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the nod between the pipes today for the Bruins. Swayman is 9-3-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .905 save percentage and 7-0-2 with a .921 save percentage in nine appearances at TD Garden this year.

Philadelphia Flyers Notes

-This is a much different Philadelphia Flyers team than the one that the Boston Bruins beat 4-1 at TD Garden back on Nov. 17. The Flyers come into the Garden today on a three-game win streak and are 7-3-0 in their last ten games. They’re currently six points back of the New York Islanders for the second wild card slot in the Eastern Conference.

-Travis Konecny is arguably the biggest reason for the Flyers’ recent success. The 25-year-old forward is having a breakout, and arguably MVP-caliber season. Konecny has been on fire as of late. He was held pointless in a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, but prior to that, Konecny had a ten-game point streak with 12 goals and eight assists.

-One of the other reasons for the Flyers’ turnaround has been the goaltending of not just Carter Hart but also new back-up goalie Samuel Ersson, who has stepped up in the absence of regular backup netminder Felix Sandstrom. Hart is 13-12-6 with a 2.91 GAA and .910 save percentage, and Ersson is 4-0-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers Lineup:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes-Scott Laughton-Wade Allison

Nick Deslauriers-Patrick Brown

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Cam York

Travis Sanheim-Tony DeAngelo

Nick Seeler-Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson