Bruins Daily: Bruins, Zacha, Pastrnak; NHL Trade Chatter

The Boston Bruins beat the Maple Leafs in a game that not only they needed to avoid their first losing streak but the NHL needed. What an old school, playoff-like 4-3 win for the Bruins with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk getting off the schneid in a big way!

Early in the game, Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds got into what this puck scribe believes was a fight of the year candidate. If you think otherwise – as many on social media did, but failed to show proof – please enlighten me in the comments section.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney signed Czech forward and potential unrestricted free agent Pavel Zacha to a contract extension Saturday night but it wasn’t the potential UFA Czech forward that scored his 33rd goal of the season in the win.

Speaking of the leading goal scorer for the Boston Bruins, and second-leading goal scorer in the NHL, Sweeney said there were no updates on the contract extension talks for star winger David Pastrnak.

Prior to the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Leafs, my colleague Joe Haggerty gave his Boston Bruins midseason report card and there were plenty of A’s – and rightfully so – being tossed around. Can you guess what goalie Linus Ullmark got?

PGH: Despite his team losing again, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith once again did his job and gave his team a chance to win.

PHI: What has come over the Philadelphia Flyers? Are they writing a rags to riches story reminiscent of the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues?

NYI: The New York Islanders answered the bell and beat a pesky Montreal Canadiens squad 2-1 on Saturday night.

WSH: NHL trade candidate Anthony Mantha returned to the Washington Capitals lineup Saturday after being a healthy scratch for the last two games.

FLA: Will the NHL All Star jerseys have a Miami Vice theme to them?

COL: Former Boston College star Alex Newhook is finding his niche in the Colorado Avalanche lineup.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner and his wife have reportedly filed for bankruptcy.

SJS: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier let it be known that defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Timo Meier are definitely on the NHL trade market. Will he actually trade them though?

