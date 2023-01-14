Bruins Daily: Bruins Need Home Cooking Again; NHL Trade Chatter

The Boston Bruins will look to start a new win streak on home ice, and the NHL trade chatter continues to rise.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Can the loss to the Seattle Kraken Thursday wake the Boston Bruins up from what head coach Jim Montgomery called a midseason ‘malaise’ on home ice?

While Montgomery does think his team needs to snap out of a their current funk on home ice, he also recognizes the grind of an NHL season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of only five teams to beat the Boston Bruins in regulation this season. They’re looking at Saturday night’s tilt at TD Garden as a chance to let the Bruins know the Atlantic Division isn’t theirs just yet.

The Boston Bruins sent rookie forward Joona Koppanen back down to the Providence Bruins (AHL), on Friday.

Does the injury that currently has Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane on injured reserve change the NHL trade landscape?

National Hockey Now

PGH: How did the Pittsburgh Penguins lay an absolute egg on home ice against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella doesn’t give a s!?t what you think of him banning iPads from the Flyers bench.

NYI: For a second straight season, the New York Islanders are one of many NHL teams at the midseason mark trying to decide if they will be sellers or buyers at the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.

WSH: Should Washington Capitals unlikely star defenseman Erik Gustafsson be headed to the NHL All Star game?

DET: Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso is looking more like himself these days.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche have certainly been struggling due to their injury woes, but are there other reasons too?

LAK: Can the Los Angeles Kings stay hot against the New Jersey Devils tonight?

SJS: If a team wants to acquire Norris Trophy candidate and San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade market, it reportedly could cost them three first round draft picks. ‘Excuse me? Baking powder’

Canada Hockey Now