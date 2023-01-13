Bruins Daily: Bruins Felt The Kraken; Kane Injury Shifting Trade Market?

How will the Patrick Kane injury affect the NHL trade market heading into the March 3 trade deadline?

The Bruins felt the Kraken and saw their home regulation win streak get sucked into an abyss.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins finally lost in regulation on home ice. The Bruins went 19-0-3 on TD Garden ice to start the season but couldn’t pull off another comeback and lost 3-0 to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. If you didn’t think the Kraken were for real before Thursday, you should now.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Is an already thin blue line about to get thinner for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Will GM Ron Hextall be forced to hit the NHL trade market for some help?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers are definitely looking like winners in the Claude Giroux trade from last season.

NYI: As Brock Nelson goes, so goes the New York Islanders.

WSH: More and more, it appears the Washington Capitals winger Anthony Mantha will be moved before the March 3 NHL trade deadline.

FLA: Is Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk a Hart Trophy candidate?

DET: Do the numbers really tell you how good Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is playing?

COL: After an ugly loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, we can now really start to say that the Colorado Avalanche could go from Stanley cup champions to missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the following spring?

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights could be missing captain Mark Stone for some games after he left early in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

SJS: So who were the best and worst players for the San Jose Sharks in the first half of the season?

Canada Hockey Now