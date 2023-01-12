Bruins Daily: Montgomery; Trade Chatter; Slafkovsky To AHL?

There’s plenty of NHL trade chatter and Jim Montgomery accolades flying around this week.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will be heading to South Florida the first month of February to coach the Atlantic Division in the 2023 NHL All Star game.

Speaking of Jim Montgomery, one of the reasons he’s coaching in the 2023 NHL All Star game is that his team is arguably the toughest to play against in crucial moments.

The Boston Bruins called up rookie forward Joona Koppanen and he will play in his first NHL game tonight against the Seattle Kraken.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins go after a third line center on the NHL Trade market?

PHI: Defenseman Ivan Provorov loves playing for the Philadelphia Flyers but will he be a Flyer after the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

NYI: Could the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders hook up on the NHL trade market?

WSH: Washington Capitals winger Anthony Mantha continues to be a hot name in NHL trade chatter after being a healthy scratch for a second-straight game.

FLA: The Florida Panthers claimed former Boston College defenseman Casey Fitzgerald off of waivers on Wednesday.

DET: The best USA Hockey prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft will be on display at the Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan next Monday.

COL: Goalie Pavel Francouz is ready to return after a month of being out of the Colorado Avalanche lineup.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is back to being Mark Stone on and off the ice.

SJS: David Quinn knows his San Jose Sharks players are trying but they just can’t seem to maintain traction.

