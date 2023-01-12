Boston Bruins
Game 41: Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (32-4-4, 68 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, 52 pts)
TIME: 7 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, ROOT NW, SN360
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Money Line: Bruins (-235), Sharks (+190)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+106), Penguins +1.5 (-129)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (-113), UNDER 6 (-108)
Boston Bruins Notes
-After a three-game road trip sweep out west, the Boston Bruins return home the friendly confines of TD Garden where they are now 18-0-3. It should noted that the Bruins are actually 19-0-3 at home but that 19th home win was on Fenway Park ice.
-The Bruins called up Finnish forward prospect Joona Koppanen on Wednesday and the Finnish prospect will make his NHL debut tonight.
-All Star head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starter for tonight’s game yet. The expectation here is that Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes.
Seattle Kraken Notes
-The Seattle Kraken have been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022-23 regular season. In just their second season, the Kraken start the second half of their season in third place in the Pacific Division and come into this tilt with the Bruins on a six-game win streak. Seattle is also the best 5-on-5 team in the NHL, scoring 106 goals and allowing 71.
-Jared McCann leads the Kraken in goals with 19 lamplighters. Andre Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle lead in assists with 24 helpers each, and Burakovsky leads in points with 35.
-Hingham, MA native Matty Beniers is a front-runner for the Calder Trophy with 16 goals and 18 assists in 40 games.
-Old friend and former Harvard star forward Ryan Donato will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch three of the last four games.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer/Tomas Nosek
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Seattle Kraken Lineup:
Forwards
Andre Burakovsky – Matthew Beniers – Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – Jared McCann
Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev – Ryan Donato – Daniel Sprong
Defense
Adam Larsson – Vince Dunn
Jamie Oleksiak – Justin Schultz
Carson Soucy-William Borgen
Goalies
Martin Jones
Philipp Grubauer