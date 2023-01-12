Game 41: Boston Bruins vs Seattle Kraken Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (32-4-4, 68 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, 52 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, ROOT NW, SN360

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-235), Sharks (+190)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+106), Penguins +1.5 (-129)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-113), UNDER 6 (-108)

Boston Bruins Notes

-After a three-game road trip sweep out west, the Boston Bruins return home the friendly confines of TD Garden where they are now 18-0-3. It should noted that the Bruins are actually 19-0-3 at home but that 19th home win was on Fenway Park ice.

-The Bruins called up Finnish forward prospect Joona Koppanen on Wednesday and the Finnish prospect will make his NHL debut tonight.

-All Star head coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starter for tonight’s game yet. The expectation here is that Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes.

Seattle Kraken Notes

-The Seattle Kraken have been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2022-23 regular season. In just their second season, the Kraken start the second half of their season in third place in the Pacific Division and come into this tilt with the Bruins on a six-game win streak. Seattle is also the best 5-on-5 team in the NHL, scoring 106 goals and allowing 71.

-Jared McCann leads the Kraken in goals with 19 lamplighters. Andre Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle lead in assists with 24 helpers each, and Burakovsky leads in points with 35.

-Hingham, MA native Matty Beniers is a front-runner for the Calder Trophy with 16 goals and 18 assists in 40 games.

-Old friend and former Harvard star forward Ryan Donato will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch three of the last four games.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer/Tomas Nosek

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Seattle Kraken Lineup:

Forwards

Andre Burakovsky – Matthew Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz – Alex Wennberg – Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen – Yanni Gourde – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev – Ryan Donato – Daniel Sprong

Defense

Adam Larsson – Vince Dunn

Jamie Oleksiak – Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy-William Borgen

Goalies

Martin Jones

Philipp Grubauer