Pastrnak Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending on Jan. 8.

David Pastrnak has been on an absolute heater since the calendar year turned over to 2023 scoring seven goals and adding an assist in his last four games. After being held off the scoresheet in the 2-1 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, Pastrnak scored two goals in each of the first two games of the team’s three-game roadie against against the Los Angeles Kings (5-2 win) on Thursday, and San Jose Sharks (4-2 win), on Saturday night. Then on Sunday night, David Pastrnak capped off the trip with hat trick and an assist in a 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks that sent the Bruins back to Boston with a three-game sweep out west.

Hats all over the ice in Anaheim (roughly 3,000 miles from Boston) for David Pastrnak’s hat trick: pic.twitter.com/j2OrPsU2Fw — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 9, 2023

With his 30th, 31st, and 32nd goals on Sunday, Pastrnak pulled within a goal of the league’s leader in goals and Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak actually has 18 goals in 17 games since the start of December. The 26-year-old superstar winger leads the Bruins in goals, assists with 26 and points with 58.

Of course, the more success David Pastrnak has on the ice will not just help the Bruins but could hurt them as well. Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. While Pastrnak’s agent J.P. Barry and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney continue to be in communication and willing to talk contact extension, there has been no real progress on an extension since the two sides became allowed to talk back on July 15.

“I continue to speak to Don on a regular basis. I can’t really go into specifics as it doesn’t really help the process at this stage,” Barry told Boston Hockey Now on Nov. 30.

Whether or not Pastrnak’s latest hot streak changes that, is yet to be seen.