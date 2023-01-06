Connect with us

Trent Frederic Goes Toe-To-Toe With Brendan Lemieux

3 hours ago

Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic took older Bruins fans back in time as he went toe-to-toe with Los Angeles Kings winger Brendan Lemieux 12:31 into the second period Thursday night.

Lemieux is the son of former Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche pest Claude Lemieux. In a 2-2 game, the spawn of a bitter Bruins rival got into it with Trent Frederic and let’s just say, Brendan fared a lot better than his dad did against Boston Bruins hall of famer Cam Neely.

 

Both Frederic and Lemieux did five minutes in the sin-bin, and all was well with the game, unlike when Brendan’s dad Claude Lemieux pulled off coward, bush-league moves.

Of course, Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely didn’t let Papa Lemieux get away with such nonsense.

 

 

 

