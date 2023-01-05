Game 38: Boston Bruins @ Los Angeles Kings Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, 62 pts) @ Los Angeles Kings (22-13-6, 50 pts)

TIME: 10:30 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, Bally Sports West

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

It remains to be seen if we will see history, but Thursday night’s matchup could feature the first game in NHL history where two Alaskan goaltenders have faced each other with box Phoenix Copley and Jeremy Swayman potentially manning the pipes for their respective teams.

Swayman is on track to start for the Boston Bruins after Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in an impressive performance at the Winter Classic, and continues a tremendous run as Boston’s No. 1 goaltender this season. And Copley is expected to get the start for the Kings, so the ratings may be much higher than usual coming from Alaska for Thursday night’s late California puck drop on the West Coast.

Boston Bruins Notes

-Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk is out for the entire West Coast trip after suffering hand and lower body injuries in the Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The main injury appears to be a leg injury suffered when he was hit in the right leg by a Matt Grzelcyk blast just before scoring one of his two third period goals in the comeback win.

JAKE DEBRUSK TIES IT UP IN THE THIRD PERIOD 😮 pic.twitter.com/JfNauYG4za — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2023

-With Jake DeBrusk out of the top-6 forward mix, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’s going to go with a reunited Perfection Line as David Pastrnak will slide up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, and Taylor Hall will be the left wing with David Krejci and Pavel Zacha.

-Old friend Chris Wagner has also been called up to the Boston Bruins to take DeBrusk’s roster spot after he was placed on LTIR. This is Wagner’s first NHL recall of the season after he was one of the last cuts at Boston Bruins training camp this fall. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Wagner would not be playing in Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Kings Notes

-The LA Kings penalty kill ranks 28th in the NHL this season and could be a real weak spot for the Boston Bruins special teams to exploit if they can get on the man advantage.

-Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson has a four game point streak going for the Kings with a goal and six points over that time span.

-Not rooting for this by any means, but the Los Angeles Kings are a notable 4-0-0 against the Boston Bruins in shootouts all-time.

-The LA Kings have recalled defenseman Jacob Moverare from Ontario for Thursday night’s game against the Bruins.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Los Angeles Kings Lineup:

Forwards

Alex Iafallo-Philip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson

Adrian Kempe-Anze Kopitar-Quinton Byfield

Kevin Fiala-Blake Lizotte-Gabriel Vilardi

Carl Grundstrom-Rasmus Kupari-Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

Drew Doughty-Mikey Anderson

Matt Roy-Sean Durzi

Sean Walker-Alex Edler

Goalies

Phoenix Copley