Off The Record
OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline.
Could the New Jersey Devils Add Another Hughes?
The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Off The Record is back on the National Hockey Now network:
Never miss a post!
Bruins Team and Cap Info
Off The Record6 hours ago
OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)
Bruins Daily15 hours ago
Bruins Daily: Another Classic Fenway Winter Classic
Boston Bruins20 hours ago
‘Man on a Mission’: DeBrusk Plays Hero at Winter Classic
BHN Talking Points22 hours ago
Talking Points: Boston Bruins Make Classic 3rd Period Comeback
Boston Bruins1 day ago
Boston Bruins Show Up For Classic As Throwback Sox
Boston Bruins5 days ago
Bruins Daily: Gutsy Win For Bruins; Now Pitching. …Bobby Orr?
Boston Bruins4 days ago
Boston Bruins Are Pumped For ‘Special Event’ Winter Classic
Boston Bruins4 days ago
Nosek Out Again Saturday, Frederic Center Of Attention
Boston Bruins3 days ago
Clifton Energizes Boston Bruins With New Year’s Eve Fight
Boston Bruins6 days ago