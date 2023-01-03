Connect with us

Off The Record

OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)

Published

6 hours ago

on

NHL Trade

The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline.

Could the New Jersey Devils Add Another Hughes?

The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.

Off The Record is back on the National Hockey Now network:

This content is for BHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.99/month or get a whole year for just 34.99!

Join us! –OR– Log in

