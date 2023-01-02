Bruins Daily: Bruins And Penguins Players Ready For Winter Classic

The stage is set for the 2023 Winter Classic; will the weather cooperate?

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Even though they got a point in their last game before the 2023 Winter Classic today, the Boston Bruins were still disappointed to end 2022 with a loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Can they use that disappointment as motivation today at Fenway Park?

Winter Classic

Boston Bruins center and Weymouth, MA native Charlie Coyle watched the 2010 Winter Classic that the Bruins won 3-2 in overtime from the Green Monster seats. Now he will be on that same stage as an NHL player.

Speaking of that true classic on Jan. 1 2010:

Will warm temps and the sun cause a delay for today’s 2023 Winter Classic? Not if the NHL ice crew has anything to say about it!

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without veteran defenseman Kris Letang in the 2023 Winter Classic.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is hoping to hit a home run at the 2023 Winter Classic.

