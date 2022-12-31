Bruins Daily: Forbort Not A Fan Of ‘Meth Bear’ Title; Winter Classic

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort is not a fan of fans calling his team’s Winter Classic bear logo a ‘Meth Bear’

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic will be back playing his natural position and centering Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer against the Buffalo Sabres today.

Winter Classic

Some fans and media tend to downplay the Winter Classic now since there are more than one outdoor games each season. Not the Boston Bruins though. They are revved up for the 2023 Winter Classic!

The Winter Classic uniform for the Boston Bruins features the growling bear logo that the unis from the late 70’s to the early nineties featured. For millennials, that bear logo has become know as the ‘Meth Bear’. Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort was not aware of this and was not about to apologize for that in a recent Instagram exchange with ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’:

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston College and current New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins continued to stumble into the Winter Classic on Friday night with a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. What can they do to not be embarrassed on the grand stage at Fenway Park on Monday?

WSH: Former Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement on Friday.

FLA: Florida Panthers prospect Matt Kierstad is making the best of his current call up to the show.

DET: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina said Friday he is maybe “a week or so” away from being ready to rejoin the team.

COL: Could veteran Colorado Avalanche forward and 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs hero Darren Helm finally be returning to the lineup soon?

VGK: Owen Krepps has the latest injury updates on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canada Hockey Now