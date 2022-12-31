Talking Points: Bruins Close 2022 With 4-3 OT Loss To Sabres

Here are the Talking Points after the Boston Bruins closed out 2022 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

GOLD STAR: Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the sole reason this game even got to overtime. Luukkonen finished the game with 37 saves and none were bigger than the two he made on David Pastrnak on a 5-on-3 Bruins powerplay late in the third period to keep the game at 3-2 Bruins.

BLACK EYE: The J.J. Peterka high-stick on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will literally wind up being a Black Eye for Carlo. Carlo did not return to the game and there was no word on his status for the Winter Classic on Monday.

TURNING POINT: The Buffalo Sabres, and more specifically goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, killing off a four-minute Bruins powerplay which also became a 5-on-3 late in the third period. If the Bruins even convert for a goal during that four-minute high-sticking double-minor on Peter

HONORABLE MENTION: Brad Marchand has been doing everything but score recently. The Bruins winger had gone six games without lighting the lamp, and only had two goals in his last 12 games, while collecting six assists. It appeared he would remain snake-bitten on Saturday as he was robbed by Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with 4:20 left in the first period. Marchand kept firing away though. After assisting on Patrice Bergeron’s game-tying powerplay goal at 5:16 of the third period, Marchand finally found the twine at 12:25 of the final frame.

The Bruins take a 3-2 lead courtesy of Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/5lB7mC8nux — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 31, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 4-3 – The Boston Bruins began 2022 with a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres and ended it with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve definitely got more swagger” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the Sabres improved play.