Nosek Out Again Saturday, Frederic Center Of Attention

After missing his team’s 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss a second straight game on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

“Yes,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said immediately when asked if Nosek will be out of the lineup Saturday.

After confirming that Tomas Nosek will not be in the lineup when the Boston Bruins host the Sabres in the Bruins’ final game before the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, Montgomery also confirmed that Trent Frederic will start off in Nosek’s place on the energy line between wingers Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer. Montgomery has been impressed with the usual young winger’s ability to fill in as a pivot in a pinch.

“I think he’s learning now, that he can be put in any situation and just go play,” Montgomery replied when asked if Frederic’s recent play in the middle has been a valuable learning experience?

“I hope that he’s learned that the coaching staff trusts him in all those different situations. To put him at center, is because we trust him.”

Trent Frederic, who is a natural center, has seven goals and seven assists in 32 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound forward scored a goal and won a fight in the 3-1 win over the Devils on Wednesday. Montgomery and his staff already knew Frederic was a tough customer that can throw down with the best of the tough guys in the NHL. However, what he’s loved this season is how Frederic has played on the right side.

“i think the right side has opened up the creative side of his brain to be able to think a little bit more offensively and have a little more – especially wall-play coming d-zone and neutral zone – he’s made a lot of really smart plays that have led to the middle of the ice that have led to really good transitions for him,” Montgomery pointed out.