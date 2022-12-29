Bruins Daily: Gutsy Win For Bruins; Now Pitching. …Bobby Orr?

The Boston Bruins continue to find ways to win even when they’re not at their best. That’s why they’re still the best team in the NHL as the calendar year winds down.

That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Despite clearly falling victim to the post-Christmas doldrums and maybe even looking ahead to the 2023 Winter Classic, the Boston Bruins came away with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek missed the win in New Jersey as he was given a maintenance day.

Boston Bruins winger Pavel Zacha scored for a second-straight game after going 18 games without a lamplighter.

Winter Classic

For the last 13 years, my late friend and colleague Carl Beane was the only person to introduce Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr for a ceremonial puck drop at Fenway Park. Not only will that change at the 2023 Winter Classic on Monday but Orr also won’t just be dropping the puck.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston College star goalie and all-around great dude, Corey Schneider, is back in the NHL again with New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins are spiraling into the 2023 Winter Classic with two straight worrisome losses.

WSH: Good news out of Washington D.C. on the Carl Hagelin injury front. The Washington Capitals winger is finally skating again.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart has fallen victim the injury bug once again and the Flyers have placed him on injured reserve.

FLA: Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov made Matthew Tkachuk’s immature antics with Devils captain Nico Hischier last week look even worse.

DET: Magnus Hellberg will get the nod between the pipes for the Detroit Red Wings against the Buffalo Sabres tonight.

COL: Welcome to the National Hockey Now network Evan Rawal! Evan is our new Avalanche beat writer for Colorado Hockey Now.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights be getting busy on the NHL Trade market soon?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings are filtering their top prospects into their NHL lineup but they won’t stay there based on their past.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks have been chasing all season and seem stuck in quicksand.

Canada Hockey Now