Nosek Out For Boston Bruins In New Jersey Devils Rematch

NEWARK, NJ – After playing in every game this season for the Boston Bruins through the Christmas holiday, fourth liner Tomas Nosek (maintenance) will miss his first game of the season for the Black and Gold.

Nosek was on the ice for Tim Stutzle’s power play goal that kicked things off for the Ottawa Senators in a Tuesday night shootout loss in Ottawa and lost 5-of-8 draws in the face-off circle, so perhaps it was time to get a different look on the fourth line at this point in the season as well.

“It’s maintenance. It’s nothing serious, but we just didn’t want him playing in the back-to-back [games],” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Instead, Trent Frederic will slide over to his natural center position to get in the middle of the fourth line between Nick Foligno and AJ Greer in a physical, energy line that could be interesting to watch on Wednesday night. Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the net for the Boston Bruins on the second night of the back-to-back road games as well with Craig Smith bumping up to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall.

Here’s the projected Boston Bruins lineup for Wednesday night’s game vs. the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center with Nosek leaving David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Connor Clifton and Nick Foligno as the only Boston Bruins players that have suited up for every game this season:

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Smith

Foligno-Frederic-Greer

Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Ullmark