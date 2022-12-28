Game 35: Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (27-4-3, 56 pts) @ New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, 46 pts)

TIME: 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: TNT, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Boston Bruins play the tail end of a post-Holiday Break back-to-back in Newark, New Jersey against the Devils as they try to win their seventh straight win off a loss.

After flying in late from Ottawa following a 3-2 shootout loss on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins will also be looking to beat the Devils for the second time in less than a week. The Bruins held off a late rally from the Devils lasst Friday night at The Prudential Center and held on for a 4-3 win. Linus Ullmark came up clutch as he stopped 37 of 40 shots from the Devils, including multiple chances in the final ten minutes.

Ullmark will be back between the pipes agin as he tries to improve to 20-1-1.

Boston Bruins Notes

-Ullmark also leads the NHL in GAA (1.94), and in save-percentage (.936).

-Bruins winger David Pastrnak had an 11-game point streak snapped in the shootout loss to the Senators, He had 10 goals and five assists over that span. Pastrnak finished off the pre-holiday break schedule with a two-goal explosion in the second period that led the Bruins to that 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

-Boston Bruins and former Devils winger Pavel Zacha snapped an 18-game goalless streak with a goal against the Sens on Tuesday. Zacha now has four goals and 17 assists in 34 games after being traded to the Bruins for winger Erik Haula in the offseason.

New Jersey Devils Notes:

-Devils center Jack Hughes leads the team in goals with 18 lamplighters. Hughes is also tied for the team lead in assists (21), with Jesper Bratt and former Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and leads the team in points with 39.

-After steamrolling through the first two months of the season, the New Jersey Devils are 3-6-2 in December.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New Jersey Devils Lineup:

Forwards

Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Fabian Zetterlund

Erik Haula-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich-Jesper Boqvist-Dawson Mercer

Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Tyce Thompson

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton

Brendan Smith-Damon Severson

Nikita Okhotiuk-Kevin Bahl

Goalies

Vitek Vanecek

MacKenzie Blackwood