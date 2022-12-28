Boston Bruins
Game 35: Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (27-4-3, 56 pts) @ New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, 46 pts)
TIME: 7:30 P.M. ET
TV: TNT, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
The Boston Bruins play the tail end of a post-Holiday Break back-to-back in Newark, New Jersey against the Devils as they try to win their seventh straight win off a loss.
After flying in late from Ottawa following a 3-2 shootout loss on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins will also be looking to beat the Devils for the second time in less than a week. The Bruins held off a late rally from the Devils lasst Friday night at The Prudential Center and held on for a 4-3 win. Linus Ullmark came up clutch as he stopped 37 of 40 shots from the Devils, including multiple chances in the final ten minutes.
Ullmark will be back between the pipes agin as he tries to improve to 20-1-1.
Boston Bruins Notes
-Ullmark also leads the NHL in GAA (1.94), and in save-percentage (.936).
-Bruins winger David Pastrnak had an 11-game point streak snapped in the shootout loss to the Senators, He had 10 goals and five assists over that span. Pastrnak finished off the pre-holiday break schedule with a two-goal explosion in the second period that led the Bruins to that 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.
-Boston Bruins and former Devils winger Pavel Zacha snapped an 18-game goalless streak with a goal against the Sens on Tuesday. Zacha now has four goals and 17 assists in 34 games after being traded to the Bruins for winger Erik Haula in the offseason.
New Jersey Devils Notes:
-Devils center Jack Hughes leads the team in goals with 18 lamplighters. Hughes is also tied for the team lead in assists (21), with Jesper Bratt and former Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and leads the team in points with 39.
-After steamrolling through the first two months of the season, the New Jersey Devils are 3-6-2 in December.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New Jersey Devils Lineup:
Forwards
Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Fabian Zetterlund
Erik Haula-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich-Jesper Boqvist-Dawson Mercer
Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Tyce Thompson
Defense
Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton
Brendan Smith-Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotiuk-Kevin Bahl
Goalies
Vitek Vanecek
MacKenzie Blackwood