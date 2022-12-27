Talking Points: Talbot Stones Bruins But Swayman Shines Too

Here are the Talking Points after the Boston Bruins got goalied by the Ottawa Senators and lost 3-2 in a shootout in their first game back from the Holiday Break.

GOLD STAR: Senators goalie Cam Talbot might have been charged with grand larceny if he was on the road Tuesday night. Talbpt was the Cam Talbot that Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion was hoping for when he acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild this past offseason. Talbot made an astonishing 49 saves and was the sole reason this game went to overtime and a shootout. Talbot stopped 26 of 27 saves in the third period as the Boston Bruins finally found their stride after a travel day.

CAM TALBOT GRAND LARCENY pic.twitter.com/r6c00GIh8t — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 28, 2022

BLACK EYE: Once again we were reminded of how the offsides challenge really needs to be review itself. Just 2:12 into the second period, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron beat Talbot but it didn’t count. Despite the fact that 33 seconds passed between when Bergeron was TECHNICALLY offsides, the goal was disallowed. At what point does the NHL start to allow the game flow dictate this asinine rule.

Patrice Bergeron beats Talbot shortside. Goal is under review for offside… pic.twitter.com/5A3Vya2dTS — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 28, 2022

TURNING POINT: With momentum seemingly on the Senators’ side as time wound down in the third period, Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha picked the right time to snap a 18-game goalless skid.

Noted sniper Pavel Zacha with his first goal in 18 games: pic.twitter.com/aksQvAQstV — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 28, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: The Boston Bruins do not get a point in this one if not for goalie Jeremy Swayman. Swayman (31 saves), had easily his best game of the season as he kept the Bruins in it through what could best described as a sloppy first two periods, and was huge in the final regulation minutes and more so in overtime. Swayman stopped all seven shots in the extra frame including a gem on Senators captain Brady Tkachuk with 12:8 left.

Jeremy Swayman in Overtime: A Compilation 🧱 pic.twitter.com/K34dejH71B — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 27 – The Boston Bruins out-shot the Ottawa Senators 27-5 in the third period but thanks to Cam Talbot, scored just one goal.