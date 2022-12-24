Bruins Daily: Bruins Best At Christmas; Ovechkin Passes Howe

After a hard-fought 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, the Boston Bruins headed home as the best team in the NHL at the Holiday break.

Do the Bruins now have an even better third line than originally thought?

The Boston Bruins just find new ways to win every game. More on that, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

David Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games with a two-goal outing and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3.

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno has become the extra weapon on the third line thanks to his heavy game.

NYI: 20-year-old, top New York islanders prospect Aatu Räty made his NHL debut last night.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins just seem to freeze in overtime this season.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is hurt again and may miss some time after the Holiday Break.

WSH: Alexander Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second most goals ever in the NHL as he scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets for the Washington Capitals.

FLA: The Florida Panthers could be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad again.

DAL: The Dallas Stars beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night. Find out how at Dallas Hockey Now.

MTL: The surprising NHL standings have the NHL draft lottery chances for the Montreal Canadiens much better than expected so far. From now until Dec. 25, I’m going to close the Daily out with some of my favorite Christmas tracks: ‘Got on a lucky one

Came in eighteen to one

I’ve got a feeling

This year’s for me and you

So happy Christmas

I love you baby

I can see a better time

When all our dreams come true’