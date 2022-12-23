Boston Bruins
Game 33: Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (26-4-2, 54 pts) @ New Jersey Devils (22-9-2, 46 pts)
TIME: 7 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, MSGSN2
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines
Money Line: Bruins (-118), Devils (-104)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+210), Devils +1.5 (-265)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+102), UNDER 6.5 (-124)
Boston Bruins Notes
-Bruins winger David Pastrnak is riding a 10-game point streak with eight goals and five assists over that span.
–Nick Foligno could see more time on the third line after he assisted on the game-tying goal and then scored the game-winner in the 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday.
-Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins after Jeremy Swayman got the win Thursday. Ullmark is 18-1-1 with a league leading 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage.
New Jersey Devils Notes:
-Devils center Jack Hughes leads the team in goals with 17 lamplighters. Hughes is also tied for the team lead in assists (21), with Jesper Bratt and leads the team in points with 38.
-MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start for the Devils. Blackwood is 5-2-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .892 save percentage.
-North Easton, MA native and New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino won’t play tonight. Marino is week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered earlier this week. The Devils will also be without defenseman Ryan Graves who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Big offseason free agent signing Ondrej Palat is getting closer to returning from a groin injury but won’t play tonight.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall/Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New Jersey Devils Lineup:
Forwards
Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Fabian Zetterlund
Erik Haula-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt
Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Dawson Mercer
Yegor Sharangovich-Jesper Boqvist-Alexander Holtz
Defense
Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton
Brendan Smith-Damon Severson
Nikita Okhotiuk-Kevin Bahl
Goalies
MacKenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek