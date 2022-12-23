Game 33: Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (26-4-2, 54 pts) @ New Jersey Devils (22-9-2, 46 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, MSGSN2

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines

Here’s the Barstool Sportsbook Betting lines. Don’t forget to click here for the NHN Barstool Sportsbook Promo!

Money Line: Bruins (-118), Devils (-104)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+210), Devils +1.5 (-265)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+102), UNDER 6.5 (-124)

Boston Bruins Notes

-Bruins winger David Pastrnak is riding a 10-game point streak with eight goals and five assists over that span.

–Nick Foligno could see more time on the third line after he assisted on the game-tying goal and then scored the game-winner in the 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday.

-Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the Boston Bruins after Jeremy Swayman got the win Thursday. Ullmark is 18-1-1 with a league leading 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils Notes:

-Devils center Jack Hughes leads the team in goals with 17 lamplighters. Hughes is also tied for the team lead in assists (21), with Jesper Bratt and leads the team in points with 38.

-MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to get the start for the Devils. Blackwood is 5-2-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .892 save percentage.

-North Easton, MA native and New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino won’t play tonight. Marino is week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered earlier this week. The Devils will also be without defenseman Ryan Graves who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Big offseason free agent signing Ondrej Palat is getting closer to returning from a groin injury but won’t play tonight.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall/Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New Jersey Devils Lineup:

Forwards

Tomas Tatar-Nico Hischier-Fabian Zetterlund

Erik Haula-Jack Hughes-Jesper Bratt

Miles Wood-Michael McLeod-Dawson Mercer

Yegor Sharangovich-Jesper Boqvist-Alexander Holtz

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler-Dougie Hamilton

Brendan Smith-Damon Severson

Nikita Okhotiuk-Kevin Bahl

Goalies

MacKenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek