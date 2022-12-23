Bruins Daily: Comeback Kids; Stanley Cup Odds; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins just find new ways to win every game. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

The Boston Bruins haven’t been shy about their game slipping lately and that’s what it did early on against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Once again though, the best team in the NHL found a way to win. Nick Foligno netted the game-winner and had an assist as the Boston bruins extended their home point streak to 20.

The Boston Bruins concluded their outside investigation of their player-vetting process in the wake of the botched Mitchell Miller signing, and implemented new standard regulations.

Despite sweeping their season series with the Colorado Avalanche this month, the Boston Bruins are still behind the defending Stanley Cup champions on NHL Betting odds to to win the Stanley Cup.

One of the reasons, the Bruins are the best team in the NHL and should be the odds-on favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup is the offense they’re getting from the likes of Hampus Lindholm and their defensive corps.

The rink layout for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park will be a lot different than the first time the NHL’s trademark outdoor game was played at the storied ballpark.

NYI: The New York Islanders know they could’ve been better in a 5-3 loss to their bitter rivals, the New York Rangers on Thursday.

PGH: The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a goal for the third-straight time this season.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers fell short to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in a game that no one not only watched, but probably knew was happening.

WSH: Why did Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson earn the nickname ‘Johnny Diamond’?

FLA: It was really too little, too late when Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk went looking for payback Wednesday night.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators game Friday night has been postponed due to Winter Storm Elliott.

VGK: Could the Vegas Golden Knights become players in the Bo Horvat NHL Trade sweepstakes?

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens are ready to pounce on NHL prospects on the NHL trade market. From now until Dec. 25, I’m going to close the Daily out with some of my favorite Christmas tracks:

