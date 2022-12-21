Bruins Daily: Chinks In Bruins’ Armor? Black Keys, Winter Classic

Have the Boston Bruins sown some chinks in their armor recently?

More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have shown some chinks in their armor lately but head coach Jim Montgomery and the players aren’t exactly worried because they know their leadership core is one of the best in the NHL.

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo scored and hell didn’t freeze over on Monday night.

The Bruins did their annual Christmas visit to local hospitals on Tuesday. I always say it and I’ll say it again, when it comes to charity and taking care of their community, the Boston Bruins are the best in Boston!

Santa’s helpers were at it again. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/VE8L2O9NwE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 21, 2022

By the way, Happy Birthday to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy!

Winter Classic

Per Consequence:

‘The Black Keys are set to headline during the first intermission, before the crowd becomes too frostbitten or drunk to pay attention. Beforehand, Bell Biv DeVoe will perform the National Anthem accompanied by the Boston Pop orchestra led by conductor Keith Lockhart. Additionally, the Pops will perform throughout the event from a special stage in Fenway Park’s center field.‘

Want to follow the construction of the rink at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic? Click here.

