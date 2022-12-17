Bruins Daily: Kane, Karlsson Trade Rumors; Bruins-Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks have engaged in NHL trade talks but about who?

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks have held exploratory NHL trade talks but according to a well-placed source, they were not focused on Jonathan Toews, as recent reports suggested.

Boston Bruins goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman showed off their Winter Classic gear on Friday and Ullmark honored one of my favorite goalies and Bruins players of my lifetime with his mask.

Here’s your most up-to-date preview for the Bruins’ matinee against the Columbus Blue Jackets today.

NYI: Did former Boston Bruins and current Arizona Coyotes winger Nick Ritchie target Kyle Palmieri’s head in the first game back from a reported head injury for the New York Islanders winger?

This is why the #NHLBruins didn't bring Nick Ritchie back. Dumb, dirty, needless hits! https://t.co/ATSLt82zK5 — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) December 17, 2022

