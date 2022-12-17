Talking Points: Bruins Win One For The Captain, Swayman Shines

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 4-2 win for the Boston Bruins over the Columbus Blue Jackets as they once again avoid a losing streak.

GOLD STAR: Even Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman admitted he was a hot mess in his last start. Swayman allowed four goals on 16 shots and also made the mis-step of assuming there would be an icing call, allowing Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse to score the game-winner in the waning seconds of regulation for a 4-3 Bruins loss. Overall, there haven’t really been any statement games by Swayman or games where he was a main reason for a win. On Saturday, Swayman backboned, at times, sluggish Bruins team. He was huge as the Bruins killed off Blue Jackets powerplays at the end of the first period and the beginning of the second, and then stood tall in the final two periods until the Bruins broke the game open in a 19-second span late in the third period. Swayman finished with 30 saves.

He almost got a double-gold star for scoring a goal late in the final minutes of the game:

INCHES AWAY FROM A GOALIE GOAL BY JEREMY SWAYMAN pic.twitter.com/G9JNSqKsTk — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 17, 2022

BLACK EYE: To a man, every Boston Bruins player made available to the media, and head coach Jim Montgomery, all agreed that the Bruins needed to stop the parade to the penalty box. That had been the achilles heel for the Bruins in their last two games. On Tuesday, they gave the New York Islanders three powerplays but thankfully killed all of them in a 4-3 shootout win. On Thursday, they spotted the Los Angeles Kings six powerplays and while they killed off five of them, the one that went in was Adrian Kempe’s game-tying goal with 2:10 left in regulation. That led to the Kings winning 3-2 in a shootout. On Saturday, the parade to the sin-bin continued as the Blue Jackets were gifted five powerplays with Boone Jenner converting one to tie the game at one 14 minutes into the second period and Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine scored on the powerplay 14:29 into the final frame.

TURNING POINT: Clinging to a 2-1 lead late in the third period, Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall and center Tomas Nosek scored 19 seconds apart to make it a three-goal lead for the Bruins and deflate the Blue Jackets’ bubble.

Taylor Hall has another pic.twitter.com/51r4sGt14A — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 17, 2022

And 19 seconds later Tomas Nosek adds a fourth pic.twitter.com/zWLToDcon4 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 17, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: Speaking of Taylor Hall, he is en fuego! With a goal and an assist, Hall now has seven goals and five assists in his last nine games. He is an absolute lethal threat on the powerplay and his blazing speed continues to open the offense up for him and his team.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1,000 – The Boston Bruins honored their captain Patrice Bergeron with a touching pre-game ceremony that featured congratulations from every Bruin who has reached that milestone. Félicitations Patrice. Ce fut un plaisir de vous couvrir en tant que reporter depuis 2003!

A legendary welcome to the club. 👏 pic.twitter.com/77vTFqbknw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2022

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, I was looking at it and I thought ‘OK’ this could be the one but unfortunately. …that’s not the last one I’ll try so. …” – Jeremy Swayman on his goal attempt.