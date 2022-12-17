Boston Bruins Honor Bergeron’s 1000 Points In Style

The Boston Bruins absolutely knew the bar was going to be set high for a pregame presentation to honor captain Patrice Bergeron for his career 1,000 NHL points, and they matched it by commemorating the accomplishment ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matinee against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The presentation featured gifts from Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk, GM Don Sweeney, his Boston Bruins teammates and included his wife Stephanie and three kids Zack, Victoria and Noah on the ice throughout, so it was a wonderful Bergeron family moment.

The highlights were undoubtedly a video retrospective of his milestone career points that included an assist on Boston’s first Winter Classic game-winner in overtime at Fenway Park, and his first NHL goal on the rebound of a Brian Rolston point shot on Oct. 18. 2003 against the Los Angeles Kings. There were plenty of great, memorable moments in there for No. 37 prior to netting his 1000th point against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month.

It's been a Grand 'ole time. © pic.twitter.com/9d5WNVgna7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2022

After the on-ice gift presentations, there was the video from Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk and Ray Bourque welcoming him to the Boston Bruins 1,000-point club that included Espo calling him a first ballot Hockey Hall of Famer and the best all-around player in the game today.

A legendary welcome to the club. 👏 pic.twitter.com/77vTFqbknw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2022

It was a quick ceremony with the puck-drop looming for the Boston Bruins and the Blue Jackets afterward, but the organic chants of “Bergie! Bergie! Bergie!” from the Bruins fans at TD Garden let everybody know just how much the 37-year-old center means to the fanbase.

If that wasn’t enough, outgoing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a pregame presentation that Saturday was Patrice Bergeron in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, so you know there’s a lot of pressure on Bergeron’s teammates to make sure this is a winning occasion for their captain.