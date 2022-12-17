Game 30: Boston Bruins Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (23-4-2, 48 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, 22 pts)

TIME: 1 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, BSOH, NHL Network

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines

Here’s the Barstool Sportsbook Betting lines. Don’t forget to click here for the NHN Barstool Sportsbook Promo!

Money Line: Bruins (-360), Blue Jackets (+280)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-137), Blue Jackets +1.5 (+112)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-122), UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Boston Bruins Notes

-This is the second game of a three-game season series between the Blue Jackets and the Bruins. The Bruins took the first game 4-0 back on Oct. 28. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in his first of two shutouts this season.

-The Boston Bruins will look to avoid their first losing streak of the season after losing to the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night. The Bruins still haven’t lost a game in regulation at home nor have they lost lost two straight on home ice.

-Boston Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand snapped a four-game goalless streak on Thursday. Marchand now has nine goals and 13 assists in 21 games.

-With a goal in the loss on Thursday, Bruins winger Taylor Hall now has six goals and four assists in his last eight games.

Columbus Blue Jackets Notes:

-Since being activated off of injured reserve on Dec. 2, Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine has six goals and three assists in eight games.

-Former Boston College star winger Johnny Gaudreau is tied for the team lead in goals with 10 lamplighters and leads the team in points with 31.

-Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins is 4-8-0 with a 4.68 GAA and .864 save percentage. There has been increasing NHL trade chatter that he may be on his way out of Columbus by the March 3 NHL trade deadline.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup:

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Gustav Nyquist

Yegor Chynakov-Jack Roslovic-Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson-Cole Sillinger-Kirill Marchenko

Liam Foudy-Sean Kuraly-Mathieu Olivier

Defense

Vladislav Gavrikov-Marcus Bjork

Tim Berni-Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen-Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Elvis Merzlikins

Danil Tarasov