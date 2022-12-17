Boston Bruins
Game 30: Boston Bruins Vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (23-4-2, 48 pts) vs Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-2, 22 pts)
TIME: 1 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, BSOH, NHL Network
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines
Here’s the Barstool Sportsbook Betting lines. Don’t forget to click here for the NHN Barstool Sportsbook Promo!
Money Line: Bruins (-360), Blue Jackets (+280)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-137), Blue Jackets +1.5 (+112)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-122), UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Boston Bruins Notes
Columbus Blue Jackets Notes:
-Since being activated off of injured reserve on Dec. 2, Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine has six goals and three assists in eight games.
-Former Boston College star winger Johnny Gaudreau is tied for the team lead in goals with 10 lamplighters and leads the team in points with 31.
-Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins is 4-8-0 with a 4.68 GAA and .864 save percentage. There has been increasing NHL trade chatter that he may be on his way out of Columbus by the March 3 NHL trade deadline.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman
Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup:
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Gustav Nyquist
Yegor Chynakov-Jack Roslovic-Patrik Laine
Kent Johnson-Cole Sillinger-Kirill Marchenko
Liam Foudy-Sean Kuraly-Mathieu Olivier
Defense
Vladislav Gavrikov-Marcus Bjork
Tim Berni-Erik Gudbranson
Jake Christiansen-Andrew Peeke
Goalies
Elvis Merzlikins
Danil Tarasov