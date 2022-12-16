Ullmark, Swayman Go Full Throwback with Bruins Winter Classic Gear

While some of the Boston Bruins surprises for the Winter Classic had already been revealed previously as the league rolls out logos and full uniform looks, the Black and Gold had another one this week with the reveal of some pretty cool customized goaltending gear for the Fenway Park game.

The Boston Bruins players tested out much of their Winter Classic gear at Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, including the gold gloves that go with the throwback bear logo and black sweater, and B’s goalie Linus Ullmark took the ice with a growling bear mask paint job that’s a clear homage to 1980’s and 1990’s Boston Bruins goalie Andy Moog and pads that are also paying tribute to Byron Dafoe with the white and gold stars on the leg pads.

My Byron Dafoe pads are here! I'm ready to stack the pads and fight the bestman from my future wedding. pic.twitter.com/WkpqzyQoUd — Justin DOY (@JustinDOY) January 6, 2014

“Overall, I just wanted to have something that’s very simple and detailed in a way. I wanted the mask to be a little bit old school,” said Ullmark. “Late 1980’s, early 1990’s you had Lord Byron, Byron Dafoe, and I just loved the swag that he had.”

Fully equipped for the outdoors. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DtkNvjLesj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 16, 2022

Not to be outdone, Jeremy Swayman is fearing a mask paint job with the “meth bear” logo on it that is featured on the Winter Classic jersey as well as portraits of Red Sox greats Ted Williams, David Ortiz and Curt Schilling on the side of the mask with the game being played at Fenway Park.

On the other side there are more Fenway images including the iconic left field scoreboard and some cool commemorative logos for the outdoor hockey game.

Certainly, there will be other special features with the Winter Classic and the gold hockey gloves inside the Boston Bruins dressing room have been a lingering sign that the NHL’s midseason classic is coming soon for the B’s and for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the goalie gear is a cool, inside look at what everybody has to look forward to on Jan. 2 at Fenway.