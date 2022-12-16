Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors

NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?

It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human.

More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

We haven’t said this much this season, but the Boston Bruins choked against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. That’s not a knock on them. It happens and will happen again over the course of 53 more games. The fact it hasn’t happened more is a testament to what a wagon they’ve been. Brad Marchand and the Bruins let frustration get them during and after the game

Should the Boston Bruins enter the Bo Horvat NHL Trade sweepstakes? We spoke to some NHL pro scouts and an NHL exec to weight the pros and cons.

Despite missing the morning skate with an illness Thursday morning, Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm suited up against the Kings. He played 22 minutes and had a shot and blocked a shot.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin took a Sidney Crosby slapper off his shin and scored a powerplay goal as a result, but left the game in the third period and did not return Thursday,

PHI: Dorchester, MA native and Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes was benched in a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cue the NHL trade rumors on Hayes?

NYI: The Ryan Reaves on Filip Hronek hit from Wednesday night was the topic du jour across the NHL on Thursday. Here’s what New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov had to say about it.

WSH: The Washington Capitals paid tribute to captain Alexander Ovechkin prior to losing 2-1 to the Dallas Stars.

FLA: The Florida panthers found out last-minute they would be without winger Matthew Tkachuk on Thursday and lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

DET: Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Darren McCarty had no issues with the Reaves on Hronek hit.

DAL: Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was an absolute wall in that 2-1 Stars win on Thursday.

VGK: It was a win and a loss for the Vegas Golden Knights in Chicago on Thursday night.

LAK: Here’s the perspective from the Los Angeles Kings‘ side of the Bruins 3-2 shootout loss on Thursday.

SJS: Is it really worth it for the San Jose Sharks to start playing winning hockey right now?

Canada Hockey Now