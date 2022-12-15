Game 29: Boston Bruins Vs. Los Angeles Kings Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (23-4-1, 47 pts) vs Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, 35 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, BSW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines

Money Line: Bruins -235, Kings +190

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+108), Kings +1.5 (-132)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-113), UNDER 6 (-107)

Boston Bruins Notes

–David Krejci will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury. Krejci has eight goals and 13 assists in 23 games this season.

-The Boston Bruins could be without early Norris Trophy candidate Hampus Lindholm (illness), who did not attend the morning skate on Thursday. Derek Forbort will skate with Charlie McAvoy on the top pairing if Lindholm is a no-go. Jakub Zboril will also draw back into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 23 and skate with Connor Clifton.

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery would not confirm whether Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman will start tonight. Ullmark started the 4-3 shootout winner over the New York Islanders on Tuesday and made 23 saves on 26 shots before stopping tow out of three shots in the shootout.

-The Boston Bruins enter this game not only l eading the league with 47 points but also a whopping +49 goal differential. That’s 16 better than the next closest team, the New Jersey Devils.

Los Angeles Kings Notes

-The Los Angeles Kings have been shut out twice in their last five games. They lost 5-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 8 and 6-0 to the Buffalo Sabres in their last game on Tuesday. They entered the third period tied at zero in the loss to the Sabres. The Kings are 2-2-1 in their last five games and come into this game tied with the Seattle Kraken for second place in the Pacific Division.

– The Kings are also ranked 28th on the penalty kill (70.4 %), while the Bruins are third in the NHL on the powerplay at 28.6 scoring clip.

-Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in goal-scoring with 13 lamp-lighters, and Kevin Fiala leads the team in assists (23), and points with 32.

Former UMass-Amherst goalie Jonathan Quick will get the nod between the pipes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2012 Conn Smythe winner is 8-8-3 with a 3.55 GAA and .882 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm/Derek Forbort-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort/Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman

Los Angeles Kings Lineup:

Forwards

Kevin Fiala-Anze Kopitar-Arthur Kaliyev

Trevor Moore-Phil Danault-Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Alex Iafallo-Adrian Kempe-Gabe Vilardi

Carl Grundstrom-Blake Lizotte-Samuel Fagemo

Defense

Mikey Anderson-Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi-Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot/Alex Edler-Sean Walker

Goalies

Jonathan Quick

Pheonix Copley