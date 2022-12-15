Bruins Daily: Another Don Sweeney Heist; NHL Trade Rumors

It’s looking like Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney may have won another trade.

That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

So far, it looks like former Boston Bruins winger and former New Jersey Devils assistant coach Mark Recchi was right when he said that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney robbed Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald in the Pavel Zacha for Erik Haula trade.

Where do the Boston Bruins rank in NHL Franchise value?

National Hockey Now

PGH: A day after placing defenseman Jeff Petry (upper-body), on long-term injured reserve, the Pittsburgh Penguins found out that they winger Jason Zucker is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

PHI: Have to agree with my NHN compadre Sam Carchidi in Philadelphia, the goalies are not the reason the Philadelphia Flyers are mired in another miserable season.

NYI: There were 14 NHL scouts at TD Garden watching the the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night. So who were they scouting closely? Stefen Rosner has more for NYI Hockey Now.

WSH: The hockey world was heaping praise on Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin Wednesday after he hit the 800-goal plateau on Tuesday night.

FLA: Is Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky starting to find his game again?

DET: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Hronek was on the receiving end of a devastating Ryan Reaves hit in the first period and did not return to the Red Wings-Wild game on Wednesday night.

So what do you think? Clean or not?

oh my good lord ryan reaves pic.twitter.com/2MjgsPW2tz — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 15, 2022

DAL: The Dallas Stars have learned to adjust on the fly this season.

VGK: Is Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson the most underrated player in the NHL?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings are officially in a funk.

SJS: More tributes are pouring in for San Jose Sharks TV play-by-play man Randy Hahn.

Canada Hockey Now