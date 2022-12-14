Boston Bruins Franchise Continues To Be Among NHL’s Most Valued

The Boston Bruins are once again among the most highly valued franchises in the National Hockey League, according to Forbes Magazine.

The Bruins finished ranked fifth among the 32 NHL teams in terms of overall value in a formula put together by Forbes, which pegs the Black and Gold at $1.4 billion in overall value when all things are considered. For the eighth consecutive year, it was the New York Rangers that topped this season’s list valued at $2.2 billion, a raise of a whopping ten percent from last season.

According to Forbes, a number of sales and transactions over the last year have shown that the financial magazine is perhaps being conservative in their valuations with the financial world bullish on the overall health and well-being of the NHL thanks in part to expansion, the popularity of the sport and their current television contracts.

According to Forbes, “the optimism is fueled by the league’s new national media deals with ESPN and TNT that began last season and the league’s collective bargaining agreement, which limits players to 50% of hockey-related income (a record $5.4 billion last season). The TV deals have given a big boost to the top line (the networks are going to pay the league a combined $650 million annually over seven years, nearly three times the previous deal with NBC) and strong ratings.”

The $1.4 billion value for the Bruins is an eight percent increase from last season and a stratospheric increase from the $10 million that Jeremy Jacobs purchased the Boston Bruins for in 1975, making Delaware North owners of the Original Six franchise for the last 47 years. Certainly, the Boston Bruins are at the high end of their value right now with consistent success over the last 20 years, a Stanley Cup title during that time and a rabid fan base that continues to support a team that’s been at the top of the league this season.

