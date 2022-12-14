Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins-Isles; Ovechkin 800; NHL Salary Cap
The Boston Bruins earned a gutsy two points over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Alexander Ovechkin hits the 800-goal plateau.
That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
A tired, out of sorts Boston Bruins team gutted out a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday to improve to 15-0-1 on TD Garden ice.
Boston Bruins center David Krejci missed his second-straight game with a lower-body injury.
National Hockey Now
PGH: It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins could be without defenseman Jeff Petry for awhile.
PHI: Has the return of the Broad Street Bullies been the rebuild plan for the Philadelphia Flyers all along? Could John Tortorella actually be the right guy for this process?
NYI: Here’s the New York Islanders‘ perspective of the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win on Tuesday night.
WSH: ‘The Great 8’, Alexander Ovechkin, capped off a hat trick with his 800th goal in a 7-3 win for the Washington Capitals over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
ALEX OVECHKIN HAS SCORED NUMBER 800 🐐 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/PObuzAoeEg
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022
DET: In an NHL season full of high-scoring barnburners, the scoring totals for NHL games has taken a bit of a dip as of late. The Detroit Red Wings-Carolina Hurricanes game was a perfect example of this sudden trend.
DAL: There was a goaltenders duel on ‘The Rock’ on Tuesday night and the Dallas Stars were still standing on top when all was said and done.
COL: What’s it like to go on your first road trip as an NHL reporter, let alone covering the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche?
VGK: Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights may have been without Jack Eichel and Zach Whitecloud Tuesday in Winnipeg, but they continued to be road warriors.
LAK: The Los Angeles Kings went into the third period tied with the Buffalo Sabres and still got blown out.
SJS: The San Jose Sharks stopped a two-game Arizona Coyotes’ win streak, but more importantly rewarded their TV play-by-play man for the last 2,000 games with a win.
Canada Hockey Now
MTL: Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is in the business of ‘selling high and buying low’ on the NHL trade market, and he could about to get his business up and running again.
CGY: The NHL salary cap will rise for next season, but maybe not as much as some anticipated. How will that affect the Calgary Flames?
NHL
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat confirmed he and the team are far apart on contract talks and let it be known, that’s the last he’ll comment on the topic.
There’s been a league-generated excitement about the potential of a significant raise for the NHL salary cap for next season and now the NHL seems to be walking that back a bit.