Bruins Daily: Bruins-Isles; Ovechkin 800; NHL Salary Cap

The Boston Bruins earned a gutsy two points over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Alexander Ovechkin hits the 800-goal plateau.

That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

A tired, out of sorts Boston Bruins team gutted out a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday to improve to 15-0-1 on TD Garden ice.

Boston Bruins center David Krejci missed his second-straight game with a lower-body injury.

National Hockey Now

PGH: It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins could be without defenseman Jeff Petry for awhile.

PHI: Has the return of the Broad Street Bullies been the rebuild plan for the Philadelphia Flyers all along? Could John Tortorella actually be the right guy for this process?

NYI: Here’s the New York Islanders‘ perspective of the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win on Tuesday night.

WSH: ‘The Great 8’, Alexander Ovechkin, capped off a hat trick with his 800th goal in a 7-3 win for the Washington Capitals over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

ALEX OVECHKIN HAS SCORED NUMBER 800 🐐 @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/PObuzAoeEg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

DET: In an NHL season full of high-scoring barnburners, the scoring totals for NHL games has taken a bit of a dip as of late. The Detroit Red Wings-Carolina Hurricanes game was a perfect example of this sudden trend.

DAL: There was a goaltenders duel on ‘The Rock’ on Tuesday night and the Dallas Stars were still standing on top when all was said and done.

COL: What’s it like to go on your first road trip as an NHL reporter, let alone covering the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche?

VGK: Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights may have been without Jack Eichel and Zach Whitecloud Tuesday in Winnipeg, but they continued to be road warriors.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings went into the third period tied with the Buffalo Sabres and still got blown out.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks stopped a two-game Arizona Coyotes’ win streak, but more importantly rewarded their TV play-by-play man for the last 2,000 games with a win.

