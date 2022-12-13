Talking Points: DeBrusk, Bruins Beat Islanders 4-3 (SO)

Here’s your Talking Points after a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders for the Boston Bruins:

GOLD STAR: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has always been a streaky player and it appears he’s streaking the right way right now. After scoring the game-winner in a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, DeBrusk lit the lamp twice in a 19-second span early in the first period. DeBrusk then assisted on Derek Forbort’s shorthanded goal at 18:28 of the second period, and scored in the shootout to tie the game back up again.

✌️ goals in 19 seconds for Jake DeBrusk! pic.twitter.com/rfp5VTz44m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2022

BLACK EYE: With David Krejci out with a lower-body injury for a second-straight game, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was once again forced to split up his third line of Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic. Nick Foligno was on the left wing again but unlike on Sunday, he, Coyle and Frederic didn’t exactly mesh. All three finished at a minus 1 and just couldn’t seem to find that energy that has made the Bruins’ third line one of the best in the NHL this season.

TURNING POINT: Yes, it’s stating the obvious but the turning point was David Pastrnak’s filthy shootout goal to give the Bruins another win on home ice.

David Pastrnak just went sicko mode in the shootout. Bruins win another one at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/x2ETCaniZZ — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) December 14, 2022

HONORABLE MENTION: It’s a coin toss between Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort as to who has been the Bruins’ unsung hero this season. On Tuesday night, it was Forbort who stepped up once again. As referenced above, the veteran defenseman scored a shorthander late in the second period and as always was a beast on the backend. Forbort finished the game with a goal on one shot, three hits and one blocked shot in 20:05 TOI.

A shorthanded goal for Derek Forbort. And it’s a snipe: pic.twitter.com/j54FyjIizX — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 14, 2022

Forbort also laid a thunderous hit on New York Islanders and former Boston College winger Oliver Wahlstrom:

Derek Forbort with a massive hit on Oliver Wahlstrom: pic.twitter.com/XGA3CSHiYg — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 14, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 15-0-1 – The record for the Boston Bruins on TD Garden ice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh boy. I don’t know. You guys are the wordsmiths so that’s on you.” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery when asked to describe David Pastrnak’s shootout winner.