Game 28: Boston Bruins Vs. New York Islanders Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (22-4-1, 45 pts) vs New York Islanders (17-12-0, 34 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET,

TV: NESN, MSG Network

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Coming back home after a week-long sojourn through the Western Conference with time zone changes, big time challenges against the Avalanche and Golden Knights and their first trip to the 5,000-seat stadium housing the Arizona Coyotes these days, the Boston Bruins prepare for a visit from the New York Islanders.

Typically, the home team entering a long homestand coming off an equally long road trip is guarding against a letdown in that first home date, and the Boston Bruins will be no different at TD Garden on Tuesday night. They waited until Monday morning to fly home from Las Vegas and practiced a little later on Tuesday to avoid some of the fatigue, but it remains to be seen if they’re going to be able to avoid it fully.

“We traveled [on Monday] because we felt sleep was really important. Even though we’re a little bit dragging today, we felt we needed to skate later to get somewhat of a hybrid between West Coast time and East Coast time,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “That’s why we went [on the ice] at 1115 am, so we’re hoping by the time game times around that we’ll be better because we skated later, slept in longer and had a full night’s sleep the night before. Because you kind of need one hour a day to get reacclimated from West Coast time.”

🎥 Coach Montgomery on the status of David Krejci (lower-body, day-to-day): "If it was playoffs, he'd be playing, but we're just making sure we're being cautious." pic.twitter.com/DWRyMGem6e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 13, 2022

The Islanders are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last weekend as they try to keep adding to the winning side of the ledger in their win-loss column. It was a season-low 16 shots on net in the defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes with the Islanders clearly looking for a big-time bounce-back on Tuesday.

Boston Bruins Notes

–David Krejci is out for Tuesday night’s game against the Islanders in his second straight game missed with a lower body injury. The good news is that he practiced with the B’s on Tuesday and even got in a few reps with the second PP unit. In his absence Pavel Zacha will center Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk on the second line.

–David Pastrnak is one goal shy of his seventh consecutive 20-goal season and would become the eighth player in Boston Bruins history to reach that accomplishment. Johnny Bucyk leads all Bruins with a mind-blowing 10 consecutive seasons with 20 goals in a Bruins uniform.

–It’s expected that Linus Ullmark will get the start against the Islanders on Tuesday night, but Jim Montgomery was not revealing his starting goalie when asked about it following morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

New York Islanders Notes

-Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri are going to be game time decisions for the Islanders and could bolster the Isles up front if they return. Beauvillier practiced on Monday, so he may be trending toward a return against Boston after being out since Nov. 21 with an upper body injury.

“They are skating, so that’s a good sign,” said Isles head coach Lane Lambert.

-Adam Pelech has been out since Dec. 6 with an upper body injury and has not resumed practicing with the Isles.

-This is the first game of a five-game road trip for the New York Islanders that is going to take the team through Colorado, Arizona and Vegas.

-The Isles have won six straight home games against the Boston Bruins, but they are 0-3-1 in their last four road games in Boston against the Black and Gold.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Craig Smith-Tomas Nosek-AJ Greer

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New York Islanders Lineup:

Forwards

Anders Lee-Mat Barzal-Oliver Wahlstrom

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Hudson Fasching

Zach Parise-JG Pageau-Holmstrom

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Robin Salo-Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov-Scott Mayfield

Sebastian Aho-Noah Dobson

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov