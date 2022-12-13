Boston Bruins’ Krejci Out For Second Straight Game

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins will again be attempting to get though another game without second line center David Krejci.

The 36-year-old center was on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena but didn’t take part in the early line rushes with Pavel Zacha centering Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk for that portion of practice. It also looked like Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic would stick together on the third line as well.

“I was happy to play there last game, and I just have to keep getting better, especially in the faceoff circle,” said Zacha. “I just need to get used to starting with the puck a little more and I’m excited to play center tonight.”

Jim Montgomery said that Krejci would probably be suiting up if It were the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the decision to sit him was “precautionary.”

Certainly that isn’t any reason for panic after Pavel Zacha, Hall and DeBrusk struck for a big goal in Sunday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and opens the door for a reunion of the Perfection Line at the top of the B’s forward group after they have been apart for long stretches of the season.

Krejci did get a few reps with the second power play unit toward the end of the morning tune-up, but it would be surprising if No. 46 is pushed back into the lineup after being banged up following a blocked shot in Arizona last weekend.

Here are the projected Boston Bruins line combos and D-pairings based on Tuesday’s morning skate:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Hall-Zacha-DeBrusk

Foligno-Coyle-Frederic

Smith-Nosek-Greer

Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Ullmark