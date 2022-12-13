Bruins Daily: Bruins-Yotes Fan Melee; Bo Horvat Trade Rumors

Looks like Boston Bruins fans had more fight in them than the Bruins players last Friday in Arizona.

That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Apologies for neglecting to include this in the Bruins Daily over the weekend but man, what a melee between Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes fans this past Friday night! In case you missed it, just an all-out donnybrook here that sadly saw some coward punch a woman. Credit to her though, she got right back up and at it.

Insane crowd fight at the Coyotes-Bruins game last night. Excellent work from the cop in the foreground! pic.twitter.com/BQhFXtHG9g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 10, 2022

As one could imagine, there were probably plenty of bruises and minor injuries and now comes this report from our buddy Eric Engels of Sportsnet that one fan lost part of his finger.

Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez says someone had part of their finger bitten off during that insane brawl at Mullet Arena last week. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 12, 2022

After losing 4-3 to the Coyotes on Friday, the Boston Bruins went Las Vegas and got some payback on their former head coach Bruce Cassidy and beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1. As my colleague, Joe Haggerty pointed out on Monday, hopefully the Bruins players, and specifically winger Jake DeBrusk – who scored the game-winning goal – can move on from their issues they had with Cassidy.

National Hockey Now

