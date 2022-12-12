Bruins Daily: Cassidy Bowl II; Chara-Bieksa

The Boston Bruins won Cassidy Bowl Part Deux Sunday night in Las Vegas and Zdeno Chara and Kevin Bieksa have become rivals 11 years after the Bruins beat the Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and Jake DeBrusk scored an extra sweet game-winning goal for a 3-1 Boston Bruins win over Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights.

A fun anecdote on the 2011 Stanley Cup Final told by former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara spun out of control over the weekend with former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa claiming Chara was lying.

Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic seems to have found his niche on the team this season and become part of arguably, the best third line in the NHL.

National Hockey Now

VGK: Here’s how it looked from the Vegas Golden Knights‘ side after their 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

PGH: Sidney Crosby haters won’t like this but if Hart Trophy nominations were submitted today, not only would the Pittsburgh Penguins captain be in the Top 5, he’d likely be a finalist.

PHI: Did the Philadelphia Flyers get fleeced when they traded defenseman Shane Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes?

NYI: So how long will defenseman Adam Pelech be out for the New York Islanders?

WSH: The Washington Capitals are suddenly going New Kids On The Block on opponents and ‘Hanging Tough’

DET: Will goalie Magnus Hellberg get a chance to take over the backup job for the Detroit Red Wings?

COL: Nothing better than the reigning Norris Trophy winner trash-talking the reigning Vezina Trophy winner right? That’s what Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar did to New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings can’t seem to string together wins lately.

SJS: It appears that San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture has avoided serious injury and will be practicing today.

Canada Hockey Now