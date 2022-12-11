DraftKings NFL Promo; Murph’s Picks: UNDER The Influence

Are you ready for another DraftKings Promo from Boston Hockey Now?

Week 14 of the NFL season has begun and it’s time for Sunday Funday!

Get in the fun now and join thousands of BHN readers who have taken advantage of our unique weekly offers.

With this exclusive Boston Hockey Now DraftKings promo code below you can bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your team wins!

Football betting fans, after registering through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus money after making a $5 wager on the winning team.

All DraftKings Sportsbook customers, have access to multiple bonuses, free-to-play games, a rewards program, and a variety of betting options. All you need is the DraftKings Mobile App.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus bonus for winning your bet.

DraftKings Guide

Here are the steps to take in order to download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and create an account.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least $5 with any of the accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on whatever game you’d like.

You don’t even have to win! The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo will give you $200 in bonus money to be used on any sports gambling betting lines like NFL games, MLB games, college football, UFC, and more.



**DraftKings Promo: Murph’s Picks**

Click here to claim the promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.

New York Jets (7-5) @ Buffalo Bills (9-3) 1:00 PM ET

Point Spread: Bills -10

Money Line: Jets +380, Bills -475

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

Pick: Two great defenses in the snow and rain usually means a low-scoring game and that’s what we will get here in the AFC East rematch of a thriller the last time these two teams met. To give ourselves a cushion though we will combine the UNDER 43.5 and the Bills -10 in a tease. Tease: Bills -4, Under 49.5

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) @ New York Giants (7-4-1), 1:00 PM ET

Point Spread: Eagles -7.5

Money Line: Eagles -325, +270 Giants

OVER/UNDER: 44.5

Pick: While the Eagles’ and Giants’ defenses aren’t on par with the Bills’ and Jets’, both teams will be dealing with the same weather elements and this should be another Under game. We’ll do the same here and tease the Under up to UNDER 50.5, and take the Giants at +13.5.

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code. Once you have signed up, make a $5 bet and, if your team wins, get 200$ in bonus winnings.