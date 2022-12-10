Bruins Daily: Bruins Got Goalied; Canadiens-Oilers Trade Brewing?

The Boston Bruins lost the ultimate trap game thanks to goaltending not a missed icing call.

That, more Boston Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Bruins fans can point to what they think was a missed icing call all they want as to why the Bruins lost to the third-worst team in the NHL on Friday night. The truth of the matter though is that they’re 100-percent wrong! The Bruins got goalied by Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka (43 saves), and by their own goalie, Jeremy Swayman, (four goals on 16 shots), who had arguably his worst game of his young career. Move on, and bounce back Sunday in Vegas against Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights.

Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa claims former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying recently when he told a story about the 2011 Canucks practicing Stanley Cup celebrations after going up 2-0 in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. Bieksa will be on the Hockey Night In Canada broadcast Saturday to give his take on what really happened before the Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup.

National Hockey Now

PGH: I’ve said this before and I’ll say it now, Buffalo Sabres winger Jeff Skinner is one of the most overrated players of the past ten years, and to make matters worse, he’s a dirty player. Skinner should be getting a suspension after his senseless and dirty cross-check to the face of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

PHI: Boston Bruins nemesis, (and nemesis of facts, racial equality and democracy), and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was benched for a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

NYI: The New York Islanders lit up New Jersey Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek and beat the Devils 6-4 Friday night.

WSH: The Washington Capitals have now won three straight games but they know they can still play better.

DET: According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is a demanding GM.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights barely snapped their losing streak with a 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks could be without captain Logan Couture for a bit as he left their 6-1 win over the Ducks after blocking a shot midway through the third period.

Canada Hockey Now