Bruins Daily: Will Pastrnak Follow Bogaerts? NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter is picking up again and Boston Bruins fans are hoping that David Pastrnak doesn’t follow now-former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts out of Boston.

That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

On Thursday morning, Boston sports fans woke up to the news that the Boston Red Sox had failed to keep another homegrown star in Xander Bogaerts. It’s become painfully clear that the Red Sox hadn’t even really tried to match the 11-year, $280 million contract that he signed with the San Diego Padres. This comes two years after the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pennies on the dollar.

Should Boston Bruins fans be worried that their team will begin to follow suit with David Pastrnak next summer? Or could Pastrnak be sent packing even earlier and before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

‘It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’ and that’s not just because of the holidays, but probably my second-favorite sports tournament of the year, the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships. Once again, Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell will be representing his native Sweden at the tournament that showcases top NHL prospects and NHL Draft prospects.

National Hockey Now

PGH: Only ten days after suffering his second stroke, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was back practicing with his team on Thursday.

PHI: Will the Philadelphia Flyers finally just let defenseman Cam York play and see what they have with the 14th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft?

NYI: With New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Robin Salo has a chance to seize back regular minutes on the blue line.

WSH: The Holiday Transaction Freeze (Dec. 24-27), is approaching and NHL trade chatter is picking up. Elliotte Friedman recently wondered if an Anthony Mantha for Brock Boeser trade make sense for the Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks?

FLA: The Florida Panthers kicked off a five-game home stand with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

DET: Should Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde taken the blame for the blowout loss to the Panthers?

DAL: The Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime but their work in their own end still needs to improve.

COL: Per Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen suffered a concussion last Saturday when he got taken to the ice by Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings got smoked by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in Toronto.

Canada Hockey Now