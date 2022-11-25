BHN Lucky 7: Bruins, Devils Remain Beasts Of The East

The Boston Bruins had their win streak snapped at seven games thanks to a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday but they remain atop the Eastern Conference rankings in the latest Boston Hockey Now Lucky 7 rankings.

The New Jersey Devils also saw their franchise-record win streak snapped at 13 games but they’re still right there behind the Bruins.

After those two teams though, there’s some change in the latest Boston Hockey Now Lucky 7 rankings.

Legend: PTS: Points P%: Points Percentage, Goal Diff: Goal differential, CF%: Corsi For percentage

Eastern Conference

1.) Boston Bruins (17-3-0, 34 pts, .850 P%, Last 5 Games: 4-1, Goal Diff: +37, CF%: 52.05)

The Boston Bruins kick off a four-game home stand that starts with the Carolina Hurricanes on Black Friday and ends with their first game against their former head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 5. They will then kick off a three-game road trip out west against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 7. While the Bruins had their win streak snapped at seven games, they’re still the best team in the NHL for a reason and despite this tough stretch of games coming up, they should be able to at least stay in the Top 2 in the East here.

Next 5 games: vs Hurricanes (11/25), vs Lightning (11/29), vs Avalanche (12/3), vs Golden Knights (12/5), @ Avalanche (12/7)

2.) New Jersey Devils (16-4-0, 32 pts, .800 P%, Last 5 Games: 4-1 , Goal Diff: +28, CF%: 58.82)

The New Jersey Devils had their franchise-record 13-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday but other than the Bruins, there really has not been a better team than the Devils. They’re winning constantly and are analytic darlings. We almost bumped them down because of their classless fans but what they did Wednesday night wasn’t the players’ fault.

The Devils fans are NOT happy after the disallowed goal 👀 The Maple Leafs have headed to the locker room after fans littered the ice with items pic.twitter.com/MQXPxKx4X5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2022

Next 5 games: @ Sabres (11/25), vs Capitals (11/26), @ Rangers (11/28), vs Predators (12/1), @ Flyers (12/3)

3.)Toronto Maple Leafs (11-5-5, 27 pts),rr .643 P%, Last 5 games: 3-0-2, Goal Diff: +6, CF%: 51.38)

The Maple Leafs were our Lucky 7 team last week and if not for them snapping the Devils’ 13-game win streak on the road, they would probably have remained there but this was a HUGE win and they have not lost in regulation since November 11.

Next 5 games: @ Wild (11/25) @ Penguins (11/26), @ Red Wings (11/28), vs Sharks (11/30), @ Lightning (12/3)

Western Conference

1.) Vegas Golden Knights (16-4-1, 33 pts, .736 P%, Last 5 Games: 3-1-1, Goal Diff: +25, CF%: 48.48)

The Vegas Golden Knights aren’t exactly analytical darlings like the Devils or even the Boston Bruins, but like every team Bruce Cassidy coached in Boston, they work hard, they’re structured and they win.

Next 5 games: vs Kraken (11/25), vs Canucks (11/26), @ Blue Jackets 11/28, @ Penguins (12/1), @ Red Wings (12/3).

2.) Seattle Kraken (11-5-3, 25 pts, .658 P%, Last 5 Games: 3-1-1, Goal Diff: +12, CF%: 50.67)

The Seattle Kraken have quietly become one of the best stories in the NHL this season. In only their second season of existence, the Kraken have seemed to have found their identity and will head into their tilt at Vegas riding a three-game win streak.

Next 5 games: @ Golden Knights (11/25), @ Ducks (11/27), @ Kings (11/29), vs Capitals (12/1), vs Panthers (12/3)

3.) Dallas Stars (12-5-3, 27 pts, .675 P%, Last 5 Games: 3-0-2, Goal Diff: +23, CF%: 50.84)

The Dallas Stars have been finding more consistency as of late and veterans Tyler Seguin and Jamir Benn seem rejuvenated. The Stars will need them to stay consistent in the tough Central Division.

Next 5 games: vs Jets (11/25), @ Avalanche (11/26), @ Blues (11/28), vs Ducks (12/1), vs Wild (12/4)

Lucky 7

St. Louis Blues (11-6-0, 22 pts, .647 P%, Last 5 Games: 4-1, Goal Diff: -10, CF%: 45.45)

The St. Louis Blues came back down to earth and saw their wins streak end at seven games with. 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday but they have been one of the hottest team for the past ten days. It’s starting to feel like that turnaround in the 2018-19 season, and we all know how that ended up.

Next 5 games: @ Lightning (11/25), @ Panthers (11/26), vs Stars (11/28), vs Hurricanes (12/1), @ Penguins (12/3)