Bruins Daily: Swayman Activated; Scorching Devils; Karlsson Rumors

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is the hottest name in NHL trade rumors after Sharks general manager Mike Grier said he could trade Karlsson.

The Boston Bruins remain the best team in the NHL and don’t seem to be slowing down.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was ahead of schedule in his efforts to return from a lower-body injury and now he has been activated off injured reserve. However, it’s likely that head coach Jim Montgomery will go with Linus Ullmark against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at TD Garden and turn to Swayman at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Boston Bruins are rolling and remain the best team in the NHL, but don’t expect them to take their collective foot off the pedal. From Jim Montgomery to Patrice Bergeron and the players, this team is honed in on bigger goals.

Speaking of the historic start of the Boston Bruins, that had them ranked atop the first-ever BHN Lucky 7 Rankings which you can now find here at Boston Hockey Now every Wednesday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: So why has New York Islanders forward Sebastian Aho become such a great player in the NHL?

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will not see old friend Marc-Andre Fleury tonight when they play the Minnesota Wild. Fleury was just placed on injured reserve.

PHI: 2022 Philadelphia Flyers and fifth overall pick Cutter Gauthier is off to a great start at Boston College this season.

WSH: Could Washington Capitals forward Connor McMichael find himself on the NHL Trade market soon?

FLA: Forward Nick Cousins has fit in quite nicely with the Florida Panthers this season.

DET: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman will be wearing a new number when he makes his season debut Thursday night.

DAL: Why has the blue line for the Dallas Stars recently become so soft?

COL: The Colorado Eagles (AHL), to the Colorado Avalanche express continues to be busy this season.

VGK: Will the Vegas Golden Knights get busy on the NHL trade market despite their brilliant start?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings stayed hot and beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

SJS: With San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier saying he is open to trading resurgent defenseman Erik Karlsson, could the former Senators rearguard wind up back in Ottawa if he ends up on the NHL trade market?

Canada Hockey Now