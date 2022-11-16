Bruins Daily: Swayman Closer; Miller Update; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins gave updates on Jeremy Swayman, and on the Mitchell Miller situation on Tuesday.

That and much more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Still under the dark cloud of the Mitchell Miller fiasco, the Boston Bruins have hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, now working for the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to conduct an independent review of their player-vetting process. Still no word from ownership though, who continues to hide in their bunker in Buffalo.

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is ahead of schedule in his efforts to return from a lower-body injury and could actually return later this week against the Flyers or Chicago Blackhawks.

It seems like every time Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addresses the media this season, he’s gushing over how blessed he is to be coaching the 2022-23 Bruins squad and amazed at how good they are.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Misguided New York Islanders fans booed Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau on Saturday leaving the former Boston College star wondering why?

PGH: Playing in his first game since the Pittsburgh Penguins traded him to the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 offseason, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray stopped 35 of 37 shots for a 5-2 Leafs win.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was sporting a nice bruise on his cheek Tuesday night and it wasn’t from an errant puck. He also didn’t hold back during another loss, 5-4 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Torts letting it all out. Sounds like he isn’t having too much fun in Philly: “We suck!” pic.twitter.com/5hDvrhUKVw — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) November 16, 2022

WSH: Washington Capitals head coach and Franklin, MA native Peter Laviolette was back behind the bench on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers after missing the previous two games in COVID protocol.

FLA: The Florida Panthers took care of business against Laviolette and the struggling Capitals.

DAL: The Dallas Stars stole a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

SJS: Could arguably the best defenseman in the NHL right now, San Jose Sharks blueliner Erik Karlsson, hit the NHL trade market soon?

Canada Hockey Now