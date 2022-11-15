Bruins Keep Finding Ways To Win And Amaze Their New Coach | BHN+

Every time new Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addresses the media recently, he appears to be even more amazed than before that he’s coaching the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

Prior to his team grinding out a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night, that Montgomery and his players all agreed was their worst game of the season thus far, the first-year Bruins coach marveled once again at how blessed he’s been to inherit such a skilled and deep lineup this season.

“It’s much different,” Montgomery admitted when asked if he’s surprised his team is off to this historic start. “I think we’re really good. …and I didn’t know we were this good. I’ve come here, and the d-core’s better; the goalies are better; the forwards are better. We have depth at every position and that’s why we’re 12-2, and that’s why we’ve been able to be 12-2 despite injuries. We still have two key players in our lineup that are injured right now in [Jeremy] Swayman and [Derek Forbort].”

Montgomery was then asked jokingly by longtime and hall of fame Boston Globe Bruins reporter Kevin Paul Dupont if only Montgomery could stop the wagon that is the 2022-23 Boston Bruins right now?

“That’s a good way to look at it,” Montgomery replied with a chuckle. “I feel like I’ve been blessed with this lineup that Don Sweeney’s given me.”