Bruins Keep Finding Ways To Win And Amaze Their New Coach | BHN+

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Every time new Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery addresses the media recently, he appears to be even more amazed than before that he’s coaching the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

Prior to his team grinding out a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night, that Montgomery and his players all agreed was their worst game of the season thus far, the first-year Bruins coach marveled once again at how blessed he’s been to inherit such a skilled and deep lineup this season.

“It’s much different,” Montgomery admitted when asked if he’s surprised his team is off to this historic start. “I think we’re really good. …and I didn’t know we were this good. I’ve come here, and the d-core’s better; the goalies are better; the forwards are better. We have depth at every position and that’s why we’re 12-2, and that’s why we’ve been able to be 12-2 despite injuries. We still have two key players in our lineup that are injured right now in [Jeremy] Swayman and [Derek Forbort].”

Montgomery was then asked jokingly by longtime and hall of fame Boston Globe Bruins reporter Kevin Paul Dupont if only Montgomery could stop the wagon that is the 2022-23 Boston Bruins right now?

“That’s a good way to look at it,” Montgomery replied with a chuckle. “I feel like I’ve been blessed with this lineup that Don Sweeney’s given me.”

