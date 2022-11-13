Zboril ‘Waited Long Enough’ For First Career NHL Goal

It took 65 games for it to happen, but Boston Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril has secured his first career NHL goal.

It actually ended up being the game-winner for the Boston Bruins in a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres and a really solid play from the fourth line plus Zboril, in addition to being pretty notable historically.

Tomas Nosek held onto the puck and waited a beat for the play to develop before hitting Zboril as the trailer and the young D-man sniped a puck past Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson for the go-ahead strike.

Jakub Zboril’s first career NHL goal comes at a great time. 2-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/UaoSUX9Nku — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 13, 2022

It’s been a long time coming for Zboril, the former first round pick who now has a goal and 13 points in 65 games over the last three seasons and now his first point this season in 11 games while working his way back from knee surgery.

“I feel good and bad,” said Zboril, who should feel pretty good about a shot that he rocketed past Anderson’s glove hand. “I don’t think I deserved it today, but I waited long enough for it and it feels really good to finally be rewarded.

“Being out there every single night and earning the trust of the coach is very important to me. Right now, it’s not going the way I would like to but I’m gonna be there and do my best to get the trust and play more…I’m just trying to play hockey.”

“I’ve waited long enough for it. It feels really good to finally be rewarded.” — Jakub Zboril on his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/RuB6bQZe4M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2022

It’s just the fourth game where the 25-year-old Zboril has suited up in the month of November amidst a crowded back end now that Charlie McAvoy has returned, but the Boston Bruins are being patient with the ups and downs of a player coming back from a nearly year-long layoff.

“Play aggressively and play on his toes consistently, but that’s true for everyone,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, when asked how Zboril can find his way consistently into the B’s game night lineups. “[Saturday night] was the first time where we were on our heels and didn’t have our skating legs for the first 40 minutes. It’s going to happen.”

Hopefully for Zboril finally getting on the board for the first time in his career, and doing it in style, will be just the kind of confidence booster that could allow him to turn the corner this season.